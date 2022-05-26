West Bengal: Eight-year-old girl thanks Mamata Banerjee for developmental schemes, CM calls her 'pride of Bengal'

Mamata Banerjee with eight-year-old girl Sayantika Das |

Kolkata: An eight-year-old girl Sayantika Das from Malda met Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to thank her for the developmental schemes started by the TMC government.

According to Sayantika, due to the developmental schemes like Kanyashree and Sabuj Saathi by the TMC government, she and her sisters could further continue studies.

Sayantika, who belongs to a lower middle class family initially thought of cycling down to Kolkata from Malda to meet the Chief Minister. But finally she and her parents boarded the Gour Express on Wednesday night and reached Sealdah Railway Station in Kolkata on Thursday morning. From Sealdah, Sayantika, the class 2 student rode a bicycle and met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat area and gave her mango pulps and pickles.

Talking to the media, Sayantika said that she is happy to meet the Chief Minister as due to Mamata Banerjee she and her sister can study and also got cycles under ‘Sabuj Saathi’ scheme.

“I am elated to meet the CM. I am grateful to her. It is because of her that we have schemes such Kanyashree and Sabuj Sathi due to which my sisters and I can continue our studies. I want to see our CM as the next prime minister in 2024,” said Sayantika.

Mamata gifted Sayantika with lots of books, chocolates.

Taking to Facebook, Mamata said that Sayantika is ‘Pride of Bengal’.

“I am delighted to meet with Sayantika who rode all the way from Malda, along with her parents. She and her sisters have benefitted from several GoWB flagship schemes like Kanyashree and Sabooj Sathi. Young girls like her will take Bengal to greater heights and we must keep nurturing them, ensuring that all their dreams come true. I wish her the very best for all her future endeavors,” wrote Mamata.

It can be noted that in 2012, Mamata introduced Kanyashree schemes where girls from poor financial backgrounds can continue with their education. Kanyashree schemes had bagged several national and international awards.