West Bengal: ED takes FIR copy from police to ascertain financial misappropriation in fake vaccination camp scam

Kolkata: After BJP demanded central agencies probe in fake vaccination camp, Enforcement Directorate (ED) took FIR report from Kolkata police to ascertain financial misappropriation done by scam kingpin Debanjan Deb.
“It seems to be a larger conspiracy as everyday more financial misappropriation is coming to light so if we get something more we will take charge of it,” said an official.
Meanwhile, while further investigation it was known that Debanjan’s cousin brother Kanchan Deb was aware of the scam that was being run by Debanjan and both Kanchan and compounder Sarad Patra who gave the fake jabs in all the camps are arrested by police.
After being presented before the Alipore Court all the arrest people were sent to police custody till July 5.
The police also learnt that by opening fake email account used to conduct fake upsc examination.
“Apart from conducting fake examination, Debanjan also used to fake video conference with several businessmen and used to promise them that he will pass their tender in Kolkata Municipal Corporation,” stated the police sources.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh slamming the Trinamool Congress Supremo said Mamata Banerjee stated that just to hide the heavyweight TMC leaders she had formed a 10 member SIT.
