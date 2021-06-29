West Bengal: ED takes FIR copy from police to ascertain financial misappropriation in fake vaccination camp scam

Kolkata: After BJP demanded central agencies probe in fake vaccination camp, Enforcement Directorate (ED) took FIR report from Kolkata police to ascertain financial misappropriation done by scam kingpin Debanjan Deb.

“It seems to be a larger conspiracy as everyday more financial misappropriation is coming to light so if we get something more we will take charge of it,” said an official.

Meanwhile, while further investigation it was known that Debanjan’s cousin brother Kanchan Deb was aware of the scam that was being run by Debanjan and both Kanchan and compounder Sarad Patra who gave the fake jabs in all the camps are arrested by police.