 West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Minister Aroop Biswas Over Money Laundering Case
The alleged money laundering took place during 2014 general elections involving the Alchemist Group.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
Aroop Biswas | X

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday had issued summons to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state sports minister Aroop Biswas in connection with Rs 1,900 crore money laundering case.

According to TMC sources, Biswas had sent a communique asking for some extra time as he was asked to visit the ED headquarters in Kolkata on Thursday.

Notably, the alleged money laundering took place during 2014 general elections involving the Alchemist Group.

According to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections 40 candidates of TMC had allegedly taken Rs. 75 lakhs from the concerned group.

“Except Sisir babu (Sisir Adhikari and Suvendu’s father) and I, everyone took money. Mukul da (Roy) knows everything. If ED calls me for the probe, I can tell them more of what happened,” said Adhikari.

