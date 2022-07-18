West Bengal: ECL officials sent to police custody in connection with coal scam

Freepik

Kolkata: The arrested eight Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (ECL) officials were sent to police custody for 15 days over their connection with the coal scam.

According to CBI sources, after being produced before the special CBI court at Asansol, the central probe agency had asked the court to give police custody to the arrested ECL officials as they ‘fear’ intimidation during the probe.

“Though the lawyers of the ECL officials filed bail petitions for them, we requested police custody fearing influence in the probe. We are certain that these eight ECL officials have taken bribes from coal scam kingpin Anup Majhi,” said the CBI sources.

It may be noted that between July 14 and July 15, eight accused including three former GMs, a former Chief Manager (Security), Project Officer, Manager (Security), and two Security Sub Inspectors were arrested by the CBI.