West Bengal: Doctor arrested for impersonating as RAW agent

Kolkata: A doctor arrested after he impersonated as a RAW agent and started sending advice to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On the wee hours of Friday, Kolkata police arrested one doctor and claimed that by impersonating him as a RAW agent this person used to write letters to the Governor and Central Election Commissioner giving them advice.

“The person is Manimay Mandal and is a doctor by profession. For the last few years he had written several letters advising several heavyweights including Governor and Election Commissioner by mentioning him as RAW agent. This culprit was traced in Kolkata after Governor Dhankhar had lodged a complaint against this person,” said the police sources.

The police sources also confirmed that the Governor first complained at Hare Street police station following which Detective cell of Lalbazar started investigation. A close aide of Mandal was first arrested and then the kingpin was arrested.

Charges of criminal conspiracy and several other non-bailable charges are booked against Mandal.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 11:00 PM IST