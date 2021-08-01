West Bengal: Despite denial, BJP organises 'Cheer4India' in Kolkata to show respect to Indian players in Tokyo Olympics

Kolkata: Despite denial of permission from Kolkata Police, the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday had organised a ‘Cheer4India’ run at Kolkata’s Red Road to show respect to the Indian players in the Olympics.

BJP leaders including party chief Dilip Ghosh, Darjeeling MP Raju Bishta, youth wing president Saumitra Khan and national youth wing vice-president Anup Saha along with other leaders and 500 party cadres took part in the race from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue to Shyama Prasad Mookherjee’s statue.

Notably, though initially the police tried to stop the leaders but as the youth leaders were carrying the National flag for which the police couldn’t do anything.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that it has been a habit of West Bengal administration for not permitting anything to the opposition parties.

On the other hand, a new war of words started between BJP and TMC after Trishul was given to women cadres at an administration meeting of the BJP women wing.

TMC MLA Tapas Roy said on one side the BJP is spreading pandemic by conducting race and on the other side is spreading violence by giving out Trishul.

West Bengal BJP women wing president Agnimitra Pal said that Trishul is given as it symbolises power of Goddess Durga and also to make women self dependent against the atrocities of women by the ruling state government.