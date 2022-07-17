West Bengal: Crude bomb blast in Malda kills three | Photo: ANI

The political slugfest between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) once again began after three people died in the crude bomb blast in Malda here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the deceased people have been identified as Farjan SK (45) and Safikul Islam (30) who died on spot in the wee hours on Sunday due to the blast.

“People heard a massive sound near the Mango field under Manikchak police station. Upon reaching the spot, we found several people lying on the field injured due to the blast. While taking the injured to Malda Medical College, the doctors informed that two of them were brought dead. Later on Sunday evening, one more injured person died while four others are still critical and are undergoing treatment,” said a police official.

The police further stated that raw materials that were being used for making the crude bombs were found at the spot and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Taking a dig at the ruling TMC, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that during the Trinamool Congress regime bomb industry has become a cottage industry in Bengal.

“Across the state incidents of bombs and explosives are rampant and the bomb industry has become the cottage industry in this state,” said Majumdar.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said assured strict action against those behind the incident.

“It is an unfortunate incident and those behind the incident will be dealt with strictly."

"It is the work of some miscreants who enter Malda and other bordering areas do their thing, and then go back," mentioned Hakim.