Mumbai: Man kills wife for not letting him sleep next to her, turns himself in to police | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: In a heinous crime in Malad’s Malwani area, a 58-year-old man killed his wife by hitting her with a stone slab for not letting him sleep next to her.

A case of murder has been charged against the man, identified as Gyandev Ganpat Balade, who surrendered himself to the police after committing the crime on Friday late night.

While interrogating Balade, it was known to the police that he attacked his wife, identified as Vijaymala Balade (48), after she refused to let him sleep next to her. “They had an intense argument after the wife said he cannot sleep next to her. When the argument started heating up, the accused threw a huge stone slab on her head which crushed her head entirely,” an official from the Malwani police said where the case is registered.

He continued, “She must have died immediately, and when the accused saw her bleeding to death, he came to the police station and narrated the entire incident.”

A team was rushed to their location but the lady was already dead. Her body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem while the accused was taken into custody for murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).