e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Man kills wife for not letting him sleep next to her, turns himself in to police

The accused was taken into custody for murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 09:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man kills wife for not letting him sleep next to her, turns himself in to police | Photo: Pexels

Mumbai: In a heinous crime in Malad’s Malwani area, a 58-year-old man killed his wife by hitting her with a stone slab for not letting him sleep next to her.

A case of murder has been charged against the man, identified as Gyandev Ganpat Balade, who surrendered himself to the police after committing the crime on Friday late night.

While interrogating Balade, it was known to the police that he attacked his wife, identified as Vijaymala Balade (48), after she refused to let him sleep next to her. “They had an intense argument after the wife said he cannot sleep next to her. When the argument started heating up, the accused threw a huge stone slab on her head which crushed her head entirely,” an official from the Malwani police said where the case is registered.

He continued, “She must have died immediately, and when the accused saw her bleeding to death, he came to the police station and narrated the entire incident.”

A team was rushed to their location but the lady was already dead. Her body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem while the accused was taken into custody for murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man kills wife for not letting him sleep next to her, turns himself in to police

RECENT STORIES

Vice Presidential Polls: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva - Here's all you need to know about...

Vice Presidential Polls: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva - Here's all you need to know about...

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

PIL filed seeking direction to stop Spicejet operations, refund of fair charges to passengers

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate