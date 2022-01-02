West Bengal: Covid vaccination drive will be on amidst restrictions, says Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

Kolkata: Amidst more restrictions, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said the children’s vaccination will be available in 16 different schools in Kolkata.

“Amidst the strictures that will be imposed from Monday the vaccinations for both children and senior citizens will be conducted as scheduled adhering to all pandemic protocols,” said Hakim.

Hakim also claimed that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will take doctors in all the state government run schools during the vaccination and also that the private schools should keep a doctor during the vaccination drive.

“All schools should maintain the cowin portal and register the names of the students,” added the KMC Mayor.

According to CMOH Ajay Chakraborty in Kolkata, all the Medical Colleges, 37 UPHC, 16 Schools (1 school per borough) will give Covid Vaccination for 15-18 years from Monday.

“In the State, a total of 479 Blocks will give vaccination in one school per Block. Further in 338 hospitals will also set up camps for vaccination. Schools will be closed for academic sessions but the vaccination program will be continued,” said Chakraborty.

According to Dr. Arpan Dutta Roy the active rate in Kolkata is more than 16 percent.

Urging everyone to maintain protocols, Dutta Roy said that children maintaining all protocols should go for vaccination.

“Due to the casual attitude of the common people, doctors have to pay for it. Everyone should maintain protocol in order to break the chain. The children especially should abide by protocols even while taking vaccines. No one should miss their vaccination schedule,” said Dutta Roy.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 10:01 PM IST