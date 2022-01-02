West Bengal govt announces strict curbs as COVID-19 cases surge; from schools to parlours - What's open, what's closed

West Bengal government has announced stricter curbs as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
What's open, what's closed
All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow
All government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode
West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f Jan 5
Read the full advisory here:
