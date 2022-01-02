e-Paper Get App

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525
Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

West Bengal govt announces strict curbs as COVID-19 cases surge; from schools to parlours - What's open, what's closed

FPJ Web Desk
West Bengal govt announces strict curbs as COVID-19 cases surge; from schools to parlours - What's open, what's closed | (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

West Bengal government has announced stricter curbs as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

What's open, what's closed

  • All schools, colleges, universities, spas, salons, beauty parlours, zoos, and entertainment parks to be closed in the state from tomorrow

  • All government and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, all administrative meetings to be conducted via virtual mode

  • West Bengal to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai only twice a week which will be on Monday and Tuesday w.e.f Jan 5

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
