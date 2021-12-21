e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:33 AM IST

West Bengal: Counting of votes for Kolkata Municipal Corporation election begins, TMC leads in 6 wards

West Bengal: Counting of votes for KMC election begins, TMC leads in 6 wards | File photo

Kolkata: The counting of the votes for the 144 wards of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) election began on Tuesday morning with the ruling Trinamool Congress taking an early lead in six wards, SEC officials said.

"The counting began at 8 am. As per the early trends. The TMC has taken early leads in six wards so far" a State Election Commission official said.

The TMC has taken early leads in ward number 23, 11, 31, 2, 4 and 7.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two booths, marred the KMC elections on Sunday even as over 63 per cent of the nearly 40.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 09:33 AM IST
