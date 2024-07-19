West Bengal: Counsel Of CM Hails Apex Court’s Notice On Plea Filed On Guv’s Immunity

West Bengal CM Mata= | X

Kolkata: Advocate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had hailed the Supreme Court after the apex court had issued a notice on a plea filed by a temporary woman staff member of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata challenging the blanket immunity of the Governor.

“Hon’ble Supreme Court’s order issuing notice today in the petition filed by the victim seeking action against the Governor belies the statements from the Raj Bhawan that this incident was politically motivated or one with an intent to malign the Governor’s reputation. Incidents of Sexual harassment cannot be brushed under the carpet no matter the position and power one holds and the Hon’ble Supreme Court will lay down the contours in this regard,” read the statement of Sanjay Basu, advocate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, on May 2, a temporary woman employee had alleged sexual charges against the Governor CV Ananda Bose and had complained to Hare Street Police Station.

Since the Governor has blanket immunity so action was taken against him.

The woman moved the apex court and questioned about the immunity that the Governor enjoys.

Following the incident Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with few other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders slammed the Governor and questioned his ‘character’. Following which Bose had moved the Calcutta High Court.

Incidentally, the Calcutta High Court had asked Mamata and four other TMC leaders not to use any derogatory remarks against the Governor till August 14.