West Bengal Cops Dance, Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' & 'Har Har Mahadev' After BJP's Victory; Tajinder Bagga Shares VIDEO | X

Kolkata, May 4: A video has gone viral on social media showing the police officers in West Bengal celebrating the thumping victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the assembly elections on Monday. The viral video showed the cops dancing and chanting "Jai Shri Ram" and "Har Har Mahadev" outside a police station in the state.

Tajinder Bagga shared the video on social media and said, "West Bengal police dancing after independence from TMC rule." The video is being widely shared on social media showing the cops dancing and celebrating while wearing the uniform and raising slogans.

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Many videos have surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that the people in the state are raising slogans against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as the trends show their embarrassing defeat in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026.

The BJP leaders and their workers also celebrated in a unique manner. They relished Jhalmuri and Rasgulla which are the traditional delicacies of West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also stopped his convoy at a shop to have a packet of Jhalmuri.

As per the latest trends, BJP has already crossed the majority mark of 148 and has won 186 seats and leading on 21, which brings the tally to over 200 seats. However, TMC has managed to win only 64 seats and leading on the other 16 seats which brings the total to 80 seats. However, the final numbers will come out once the counting of votes concludes.