West Bengal: Cooch Behar court intervenes in Sitalkuchi open firing case, summons 6 CISF personnel

Kolkata: Cooch Behar court summoned CRPF officers as they didn’t respond to CID’s summon over Sitalkuchi firing that claimed several lives on the day of Assembly election.

According to court sources, the six CRPF officers are asked to be present before the court on November 16.

“The West Bengal CID had time and again summoned the six officers but they did not respond. Failing to quiz the CRPF officers, the CID then moved the Cooch Behar court and sought intervention in quizzing the officers,” said the sources.

Notably, four people died on April 8 (during the fourth phase of poll) while casting their votes at Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district due to the open firing of the CRPF personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then heard stating that the CRPF had resorted to open fire in self-defense.

“It was heard that people started agitation in front of the CRPF jawans. They had to open fire in self-defense. What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Mamata Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people’s support for BJP,” Modi was heard stating during his poll campaign.

BJP former national secretary Rahul Sinha was heard claiming that the CRPF instead of killing four people should have killed eight people.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 09:10 PM IST