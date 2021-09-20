e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Dilip Ghosh made BJP national vice president; Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar appointed West Bengal party chiefMaharashtra: Congress nominates Rajani Patil as its candidate for Rajya Sabha by-electionMumbai court grants bail to businessman Raj Kundra in pornography case
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 09:10 PM IST

West Bengal: Cooch Behar court intervenes in Sitalkuchi open firing case, summons 6 CISF personnel

Aritra Singha
West Bengal: Cooch Behar court intervenes in Sitalkuchi open firing case, summons 6 CISF personnel |

West Bengal: Cooch Behar court intervenes in Sitalkuchi open firing case, summons 6 CISF personnel |

Advertisement

Kolkata: Cooch Behar court summoned CRPF officers as they didn’t respond to CID’s summon over Sitalkuchi firing that claimed several lives on the day of Assembly election.

According to court sources, the six CRPF officers are asked to be present before the court on November 16.

“The West Bengal CID had time and again summoned the six officers but they did not respond. Failing to quiz the CRPF officers, the CID then moved the Cooch Behar court and sought intervention in quizzing the officers,” said the sources.

Notably, four people died on April 8 (during the fourth phase of poll) while casting their votes at Sitalkuchi of Cooch Behar district due to the open firing of the CRPF personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was then heard stating that the CRPF had resorted to open fire in self-defense.

“It was heard that people started agitation in front of the CRPF jawans. They had to open fire in self-defense. What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Mamata Didi and her goons are perturbed, seeing the people’s support for BJP,” Modi was heard stating during his poll campaign.

BJP former national secretary Rahul Sinha was heard claiming that the CRPF instead of killing four people should have killed eight people.

ALSO READ

Dilip Ghosh made BJP national vice president; Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar appointed West Bengal...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 09:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal