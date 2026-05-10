West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Hold Key Police Meet At Nabanna Amid Tight Security Arrangements

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Commissioner of Police and other police officials visit state secretariat Nabanna ahead of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s visit on Monday to hold a meeting with police officials.

Talking to the media, CP Ajay Nanda said that they have checked the security arrangements ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari after coming out from his ancestral house said that he had two meetings scheduled on Monday.

“There are lots of responsibilities. I have to work. On Monday I first have a meeting with the ministers who have already taken oath and will have to decide upon their ministries and at 5 pm I have a meeting with police officials. The fear has gone ‘out’, and trust has come ‘in’,” said Adhikari.

Meanwhile, huge people gathered outside the residence of Adhikari in Contai in Midnapore to greet him.

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After offering prayers to Goddess Kali at Kalighat temple in the wee hours of Sunday Adhikari had left for his ancestral home and even then, a sea of supporters gathered outside his house to catch a glimpse of Adhikari and to wish him.

On the other hand, calling Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo Mamata Banerjee a ‘liar’ Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs Dilip Ghosh and Tapas Roy had Sunday lunch together with ‘fish curry and rice’, the food which Mamata had claimed that the saffron camp will ban if they come to power in Bengal.