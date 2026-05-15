West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Suspends Presidency Correctional Home Superintendent, 3 IPS Officers

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | File Photo

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday had mentioned that 23 mobile phones and over 30 SIM cards were recovered from Presidency Correctional Home after a sudden raid.

The Chief Minister also added that the superintendent of the Presidency Correctional Home and two jail officials got suspended.

The CID would take over the investigation to determine how the prohibited items entered the correctional home despite strict surveillance and security protocols.

“We have suspended superintendent M Kujur and chief controller Dipta Gharai after a joint operation by the Kolkata and state police. Strict action will be taken not just only against who had placed the calls but also against those who have received them. The inmates at Presidency include people such as Sheikh Shahjahan. Maybe the operation is linked with the previous government,” said Adhikari without mentioning Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s name.

Meanwhile, three IPS officers Vineet Goel, Indira Mukhopadhyay and Abhishek Gupta got suspended over RG Kar rape and murder incident.

Adhikari said that the incident had been mishandled during the initial phase of the investigation and also that the files of the RG Kar incident will be reopened.

At the time of the RG Kar incident investigation, Vineet Goyal was serving as the Commissioner of Kolkata Police. Indira Mukherjee was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), Kolkata Police, while Abhishek Gupta was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division).

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Talking to the media, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and RG Kar rape and murder victim’s mother Ratna Debnath said that she can see a ‘new dawn’ now.

“We were offered money to keep our mouth shut. We were even threatened that if we open our mouths then we will not get justice for our daughter. For the initial four days we were silent. TMC people used to guard our house so that no one would come and speak with us. After four days we spoke just to get justice. Now through the new Chief Minister we can have some hope of getting justice,” said Ratna.