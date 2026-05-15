West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Resigns From Nandigram Assembly Seat | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday resigned from Nandigram Assembly constituency in presence of newly appointed Speaker Rathindra Bose.

After resigning Adhikari mentioned that he will visit Nandigram and will work for Nandigram constituency. He even urged the residents of Nandigram to be with Adhikari.

Speaking inside the House, the Chief Minister also mentioned that the ruling party will give equal importance to the opposition.

“Though number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members is more than the opposition, even then the ruling party will give equal importance to the opposition as the House belongs to the opposition. If any opposition MLA has any problem they can contact the ruling party,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister also added that the proceedings of the Assembly will be made ‘live’.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay appealed to the Chief Minister regarding several workers who are being tortured in the name of alleged post-poll violence.

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“You (BJP) claimed ‘Bhoy out, Bhrsha in’, but several people are being tortured and they are living with fear. Several people cannot go to their houses, so I appeal if the post poll violence can be stopped,” added Chattopadhyay.

Countering claims of Chattopadhyay, Adhikari said, “If those who are displaced were not involved in post-poll violence then they will be sent back to their houses safely and those who were involved in post-poll violence after the 2021 Assembly election will be sent to jail.”

On the other hand, Janata United Party chief Humayun Kabir who had also won from two constituencies left Rejinagar constituency and kept Nawda constituency.