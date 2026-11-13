West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Slams Left Front & TMC For Damaging Traditions Of The State | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday had slammed the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress (TMC) governments for allegedly damaging the social fabric traditions of the state.

Addressing a programme of Chhath Puja in Howrah, Adhikari pledged to keep these two parties away from the people of Bengal.

“Bengal has been ruled by the ‘atheist’ Communist party for 34 years, then ‘Jamat’ TMC ruled Bengal for 15 years. We will work hard so that these two parties who have damaged the social fabric of the state cannot raise their heads,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister further claimed that TMC had attempted to divide the Sanatan community by calling people from other states as ‘outsiders’.

“TMC have used linguistic differences as their tool to divide the Sanatan community. They called people from Bihar, UP and other states as ‘outsiders’ but allowed illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to stay in this state,” mentioned Adhikari.

The Chief Minister once again warns that he will appoint ‘coordinators’ from December 1 if civic polls are not held on time.

“We will move the Supreme Court to vacate the stay of verdict of Calcutta High Court and if the apex court continues with the stay, then we will appoint ‘coordinators’ at all 209 wards if the poll is not held on time. The coordinators will be those who will work for the state government,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, in another programme at Bankura, the Chief Minister assured that the state government will buy land only from those wishing to voluntarily sell it for setting up industries in Junglemahal area.

Referring to the tribal populations, Adhikari said that they are the original inhabitants of Jangalmahal and also that their sentiments should not be hurt and at the same time their development should also be prioritized.

Countering Adhikari’s claims, CPI (M) leader Shatarup Ghosh said that they can be ‘atheist’ but they don’t do anything which is ‘against the Constitution’.