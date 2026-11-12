J&K: Two Missing SPOs Found Shot Dead In Kishtwar, CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Grief

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah | File image

The bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday morning, with officials suspecting possible militant involvement in the killings.

The deceased have been identified as Babi Chand, 57, and Rashpal Kumar, 45. Both were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police in Kiyar village of Dachhan.

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Personnel found with bullet injuries

According to officials, the two personnel went missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp towards an Army post in Dharna-Marwah. Their bodies, bearing multiple bullet injuries, were subsequently recovered from the remote Dachhan area.

Their service weapons, however, were not found at the scene, raising suspicions that terrorists could be behind the attack. The area where the two personnel went missing is reportedly known to have militant influence. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Omar Abdullah condemns killings

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief and strongly condemned the killings. In a statement shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Abdullah extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for strength and courage for them to bear the irreparable loss.

Security operation launched in Ganderbal

The killings come amid heightened security activity in the Union Territory. On Wednesday night, security forces launched a search operation in Ganderbal following reports of a group of terrorists being spotted in the area.