West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Slams AJUP MLA Humayun Kabir Over Alleged Provocative Remarks, FIRs Filed In Two Cases

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata, June 29: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday slammed Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) founder and MLA Humayun Kabir for his provocative comments.

Allegations in assembly

Talking inside the state Assembly, Adhikari said that two FIRs were made against Kabir at the Shaktinagar and Rejinagar police stations, where the comments were allegedly made in two separate rallies in June.

“I am telling you that no one has given you this power to make such sensitive communal comments. This will be his last such remark. He will have to think 25 times before making such comments in future. Those who have organised such rallies will also be booked,” said Adhikari.

Kabir remarks at rallies

Notably, ahead of Rejinagar bypolls, Kabir in Shaktinagar had said, “The day I mobilise thousands of Muslims and take to the streets, I will strike so hard that there won’t be anyone to carry Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s flag. It is good that BJP has won and come to power but one Anamika Ghosh despite losing the polls is behaving as if she is the MLA.”

Past controversy resurfaced

It can be recalled that ahead of the Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had shared a purported video where Kabir was heard saying that he had made a deal with the BJP of about Rs 200 crore to divide Muslim votes of the TMC. The saffron camp had earlier, however, rubbished the claims.

Response to criticism

Talking to the media after being slammed by the Chief Minister, Kabir said if someone attacks him, he won’t greet back with ‘Rashgullas’.