West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Says Signature Fraud Complaint Came From Two TMC MLAs Who Were Later Expelled From Party

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had mentioned that the complaint over MLAs signature fraud case came from two Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha following which both the MLAs got expelled from the party.

Speaker permitted FIR at Hare Street police station

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said that after receiving the complaint from two TMC MLAs, the Speaker permitted the Principal Secretary to lodge an FIR at Hare street police station.

“After the FIR was lodged, I as police minister permitted the CID to investigate the matter. This is not an act of vendetta. The law is very clear on this issue. When my name was announced as the leader of Opposition in 2021 we had to submit a copy of the resolution at the Governor’s House,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari attacks TMC over alleged fraud

The Chief Minister also mentioned that 13 TMC MLAs have been interrogated in this matter and three Legislatures have admitted that they didn’t sign.

“TMC is an expert in stealing. Now, even after losing the elections they are doing fraud with signatures,” mentioned Adhikari.

Notably, a team of CID on May 30 had served a notice to TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee over a signature fraud case and asked him to visit CID headquarters Bhabani Bhaban on June 1 but citing ‘ill health’ Banerjee didn’t visit the CID headquarters.

TMC spokesperson and MLA Kunal Ghosh said that the MLAs instead of complaining to the Speaker should have spoken with TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“We all have won the election because of the popularity of Mamata Banerjee. Nobody has won on individual capabilities. The two MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha should have first spoken within the party,” said Ghosh.

However, the two expelled TMC MLAs said that they have spoken against the ‘ill practise’ done by the TMC.