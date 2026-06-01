33 Years Later: Bihar Court Convicts 84-Year-Old Man In Attempt-to-Murder Case

Vaishali, Bihar: An 84-year-old man has been convicted in a 33-year-old attempted murder case in Bihar’s Vaishali district, bringing a decades-long legal battle closer to its conclusion.

According to reports, the case dates back to November 10, 1992, when a dispute allegedly erupted in Raghavpur village. Court records indicate that Deep Rai, accompanied by family members and armed associates, allegedly began placing broken glass on a pathway near the residence of Adalat Rai and his wife, Ramshaki Devi. When the couple objected, they were reportedly attacked.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police filed a chargesheet against the accused on March 13, 1993. The court later framed charges in June 1999, and the trial proceeded over several years. During the lengthy legal process, four of the accused died before the case could be concluded.

The prosecution examined ten witnesses during the trial. After reviewing the evidence, the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge found Deep Rai guilty under Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The case has attracted widespread attention on social media after photographs of the elderly convict surfaced online. Reports describe Rai as physically frail and dependent on assistance to walk or sit.

The court has scheduled a hearing on June 2 to determine the quantum of punishment to be imposed on the convicted man.