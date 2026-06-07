West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Promises Welfare Push, Says BJP Will Fulfil All Manifesto Commitments | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday mentioned that he had already started taking initiatives which are for the best interest of the people.

Addressing the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay training programme with party office bearers, Adhikari expressed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will keep all its commitments.

“In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, I will work collectively as a team and do welfare for the people. Several welfare programmes have already started. All the promises made in the election manifesto will start one by one. The district workers should visit the state office twice a month to participate in the core committee meetings,” said Adhikari.

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The West Bengal Chief Minister had also announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengal’s Serampore on June 20.

“For the security of the nation and Bengal we have already given land to the BSF for fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border. We will not treat those who came from Bangladesh as our guests. Many Bangladeshis are already deported and some are in the holding centres. People of Bengal have trusted us and now it's time to keep their trust and people of Bengal will witness the benefits of 'a double-engine' government,” mentioned the Chief Minister.