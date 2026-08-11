West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Pays Tribute To Khudiram Bose, Pledges To Develop Keshpur | X - cmowbgov

Kolkata: After emergency landing of helicopter due to weather issue, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday visited Keshpur to pay tribute to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose on his death anniversary.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari had announced several developmental programmes for that area.

On the Martyrdom Day of Agni Kishor, revolutionary martyr Khudiram Bose, Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari paid his respects at Mohobani, Paschim Medinipur, in memory of the young revolutionary who made the supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the Motherland.



The… pic.twitter.com/iqI9nGo0gz — Chief Minister's Office, Govt. of West Bengal (@cmowbgov) August 11, 2026

“The freedom fighters were not given their due respect during 34 years of Left regime and then 15 years of Trinamool Congress. Few days back Amit Shah had called me to ask what I thought regarding Khudiram Bose? I have mentioned about few things. I will restore the ancestral house of Khudiram Bose and a museum will be set up. Rs. 5 crore will be given to Mehboni development authority for developing the area,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that more money will be allocated for the development.

Adhikari stated that he had not forgotten that he was once heckled for saying ‘Jai Modiji’.

“I will open ‘Keshpur files’. I haven’t forgotten anything and I have asked the SP to bring out the old case files. I want to see all of them who had heckled me in jail,” added Adhikari.

Notably, earlier this day due to bad weather Adhikari’s helicopter made an emergency landing at Kolaghat and the Chief Minister reached Keshpur by road.

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After Keshpur, Adhikari visited Bankura to hold an administrative meeting and said that a roadmap is made and accordingly for the next three months work will be done to develop Bankura.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Shyambazar in north Kolkata to pay tribute to Khudiram Bose.