West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Meets Baruipur Victims' Families, Announces ₹25 Lakh Aid For Lynching Victim's Kin | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday had met both the families of Baruipur rape and murder victim and the one who died due to ‘mob lynching’.

Adhikari gave compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs and a job to the family of Indrajit Mondol who was mob lynched.

Talking to the media, Adhikari says ‘radical forces’ behind the ‘mob lynching’ incident.

“Can’t call this incident as mob lynching as Indrajit was beaten to death after he said his name and his identity. Some radical communal forces or individuals rejected by voters may have played a role in the violence. Police are investigating the matter,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister gave Indrajit’s elder brother a job of civic volunteer.

Notably, Adhikari in keeping with the request of the family members of the rape and murder victim also inaugurated a new police station with women help desk at Surjapur Rural Police Outpost under the Baruipur Police District.

Praising the police, Adhikari said that all those against whom the complaint was done due to mob-lynching are arrested by the police.

“One of the accused managed to escape near the Indo-Bangladesh border at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district. He was later arrested from there,” added Adhikari.

Once again after meeting the parents of rape and murder victim Adhikari had assured that no one involved in the crime will be spared.