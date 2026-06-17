West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Leads Baghbazar Ghat Clean-Up Drive, Warns Of Stringent Action Against Falta Police Station Attackers | X @SuvenduWB

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday had joined a cleanliness drive at Baghbazar’s ‘Mayer Ghat’ as part of the state government’s ‘Swagata Swachhata’ campaign.

Apart from cleaning the Ganges ghat with a broom, Adhikari had also planted saplings in the area.

Notably, the cleanliness drive was announced earlier this month and will go on till five days. During this campaign special drives will be made in temples, market places, Ganges, other public places and the Nakhoda Mosque area.

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Incidentally, the ongoing cleanliness campaign also aims to present a cleaner and more organised Kolkata ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kolkata on June21 to participate in World Yoga Day.

On the other hand, addressing a ‘Janakalyan Shivir’, which is the state government’s public outreach programme at Falta in south 24 parganas, Adhikari warned of stringent action against those who had ‘stormed’ the Falta police station.

“The rule of law has been established in Falta. No matter how big a mafia is, this government will teach them a lesson. I was in Kurseong and I saw on television that the mafia’s wife along with a few people have attacked police and paramilitary forces. No one will be spared,” said Adhikari.

Ten people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, and the police named Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Jahangir ‘Pushpa’ Khan’s wife as the alleged mastermind behind the attack.