'Kolkata Municipal Corporation Elections Will Be Held In December,' Says West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikar

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: During the maiden visit to Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) after becoming the Chief Minister of Bengal on Monday, Suvendu Adhikari announced that a fresh municipal corporation board will be formed within six months.

Addressing the media, Adhikari said that the elected representatives would return soon through polls within the next six months.

“There was an impasse in KMC after the mayor’s resignation. The government has dissolved the board after Trinamool Congress (TMC) failed to constitute the new board. If TMC fails to decide on the new Mayor then what will the state government do? By the December first week through elections new elective representatives will return,” said the Chief Minister.

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Adhikari also mentioned that he is not keen on people occupying the board through any ‘unfair’ means.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata on World Yoga Day at Red Road.

Notably, a large number of TMC corporators including Kajori Banerjee, sister-in-law of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were also present at the meeting of the Chief Minister and also expressed their joy for being invited for the meeting.

“This is all about development and not this and that side,” further mentioned Adhikari.

Meanwhile, former KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim was once again seen meeting with Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee inside the Assembly.

On the other hand, the state government started its mega three-day administrative outreach programme, the Jan Kalyan Shivir (JKS) intending to reach the government schemes to the beneficiaries.