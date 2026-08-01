 West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches Self-Enumeration Phase Of 16th Census, Urges Public Participation
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HomeIndiaWest Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches Self-Enumeration Phase Of 16th Census, Urges Public Participation

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches Self-Enumeration Phase Of 16th Census, Urges Public Participation

The house-listing phase from August 16 to September 14 where information about the condition of the housing will be collected. Adhikari also asked people not to worry about privacy and data security and urged everyone to participate in the process and cooperate with the people involved in the process.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, August 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches Self-Enumeration Phase Of 16th Census, Urges Public Participation
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | X / IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday had launched the self-enumeration phase of India’s 16th Census.

The first phase of the survey will take place between August 1 to August 15 where people can fill their details through the official portal se.census.gov.in.

The house-listing phase from August 16 to September 14 where information about the condition of the housing will be collected.

Adhikari also asked people not to worry about privacy and data security and urged everyone to participate in the process and cooperate with the people involved in the process.

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Slamming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly delaying the Census process, Adhikari stated that Census exercise and the issue of illegal immigration were separate.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has always given first priority to Census after coming to power. We are far behind than the rest of the states mostly due to the previous government which never cooperated with the central government,” added Adhikari.

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