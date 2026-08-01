STF Arrests Hamim Mondal's Associate Arpita Sarkar; Alleges Plot To Target CM, Minister's Son | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday had arrested a woman identified as Arpita Sarkar from Jharkhand.

Police Allege Honeytrap Conspiracy

She is alleged to be the girlfriend of Hamim Mondal who was arrested on Friday from Burdwan’s Renaissance Township.

Addressing a press conference STF IG Gaurav Sharma said Arpita was hired by Mondal to ‘honeytrap’ a minister’s son in Howrah and also that Arpita was aware of what she was doing.

Investigators Claim CM Was Among the Targets

“Hamim and Arpita met over social media and then became friends and were active on social media. The chief minister was one of the targets. Hamim had been assigned by Pakistan-based handlers the task of keeping a watch on the CM’s movements. He was asked to gather information on the places the Chief Minister could remain unguarded. This is evident from the digital evidence found from Hamim that he used to monitor the CM's day to day schedule and travel details,” said Sharma.

Sharma also mentioned that apart from politicians several policemen were also in the target list.

“There was a plan to somehow procure a police uniform and carry out sabotage at the recent students’ protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. After preliminary investigation it is being believed that they are linked to the Shahzad Bhatti - Azmal Gujjar network. Preliminary findings indicate Mondal first connected with the network via Instagram about a year ago before shifting communications to WhatsApp, Telegram and other encrypted apps,” added Sharma.

The STF IG also added that before shifting to Burdwan, Mondal also stayed in a rented accommodation in New Town, near the Chief Minister’s residence area.