West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches 'Janatar Darbar' Public Outreach Initiative At BJP Salt Lake Office | X

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had launched a new public outreach initiative titled 'Janatar Darbar' (People’s Court) at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party office in Salt Lake.

Citizens can now present concerns directly to CM without intermediaries

Through this initiative instead of depending on phone calls or intermediaries, people will now have the opportunity to present their concerns directly before the Chief Minister.

Notably, several people were seen sharing their problems and grievances to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on the very first day. This programme will be conducted once or twice a week.

BJP aims to make administration more people-oriented and dynami

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was heard saying that necessary steps will be taken for the prompt resolution of public complaints and to meet their demands.

BJP mentioned that this initiative’s primary objective is to make the administration more people-oriented and dynamic.

Serious matters to get on-spot directions to administrative officials

“For a long time, many citizens had complained that due to administrative complications, their issues failed to reach the highest levels of government. Depending on the seriousness of the matter, the Chief Minister will issue necessary directions to the concerned administrative officials on the spot,” said BJP sources.

Several women who were seen attending ‘Janatar Darbar’ while talking to the media said that they are very happy with this initiative and also mentioned that this time they are hopeful that their problems will be heard.