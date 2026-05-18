Kolkata Violence: CM Suvendu Adhikari Warns Of ‘Zero Tolerance’ Against Hooliganism After Park Circus Clashes | VIDEO

Suvendu Adhikari reviews the law-and-order situation in Kolkata after stone-pelting incidents injured police and CRPF personnel in Park Circus | PTI

Kolkata, May 18: A day after stones were pelted at police personnel in the Park Circus area of south Kolkata during protests against bulldozer action in the Tiljala area, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said that the state government has “zero tolerance” towards “violence and vandalism” in the state.

VIDEO | Kolkata, West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB), after holding a meeting with top police officials at Park Circus South East Division, said, "An unfortunate incident took place yesterday. Anyone can stage an agitation or put forward their demands, but it should be… pic.twitter.com/8tEHYcsopL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 18, 2026

CM warns against violence and stone-pelting

“From this point forward, hooliganism will be eradicated from Bengal. Gone are those days when the Chief Minister used to sit in air-conditioned rooms and violence was rampant in the state. Engaging in stone-pelting or vitiating the atmosphere by misusing religious slogans should get over now. If anyone is doing any violence, I will be the worst home minister for them. I will ensure that the culprits are punished,” said Adhikari.

Notably, Park Circus is a minority-dominated area and at least six police personnel and two jawans of the CRPF were injured in the stone-pelting incident.

Police given ‘free hand’ to tackle violence

Visiting the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Park Circus, Adhikari gave a “free hand” to the police to tackle violence.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said, “During the previous government, even the police were in ‘fear’. Now, ‘fear is out’. Nobody should tolerate if any police personnel are attacked. Police are free to take any action against the miscreants. I have taken note of the injured police officials.”

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Adhikari had also requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow 40 companies of paramilitary forces deployed in West Bengal to remain in the state.

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