'Religious Slogans Cannot Be Used To Vitiate Atmosphere': WB CM Suvendu Adhikari Warns Of Crackdown After Kolkata Stone-Pelting

Violence erupted in Kolkata’s Park Circus-Seven Point Crossing area on Sunday after protests broke out against an anti-encroachment drive in Tiljala and Topsia, along with newly introduced restrictions on public prayers ahead of Bakrid.

The demonstrations escalated into clashes as protesters allegedly blocked roads and resorted to stone-pelting, leaving at least three police personnel injured and damaging multiple vehicles. Police later used baton charges to disperse the crowd and carried out several arrests.

Authorities said between 20 and 38 people were detained in connection with the unrest, while raids were launched in nearby localities to identify others involved.

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‘Such Incidents No Longer Happen In Kashmir’

Reacting strongly to the violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Bengal would no longer tolerate lawlessness and warned of strict police action against those attempting to disturb public order.

“Such incidents no longer occur in Kashmir,” he remarked while comparing the state’s situation to improved security conditions in the Valley.

The Chief Minister alleged that people in Bengal had earlier become accustomed to “laxity” and believed no action would be taken against them. He said those days were over and asserted that hooliganism would now be dealt with firmly.

‘Police Are Free To Act Strictly’

Adhikari claimed that the police had previously been unable to function effectively because of political interference and biases, but were now operating independently under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

He said law enforcement agencies would now act strictly according to the law and emphasised that the government’s message should be clear — violence, stone-pelting and attempts to disturb communal harmony would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also referred to reports suggesting that social media posts about the violence had surfaced before the incident actually took place, adding that police were investigating the matter.

Push For Police Modernisation And Central Forces

Highlighting plans to strengthen the police force, Adhikari said the Kolkata Police would undergo major modernisation and infrastructure upgrades.

He claimed the force would emerge as one of the finest policing units in the country with improved logistical support and operational capacity.

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The Chief Minister also appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow the 40 companies of paramilitary forces currently stationed in Bengal to remain deployed until alternative arrangements are made.

According to him, withdrawing the forces immediately could create a severe manpower shortage in the state.

Bakrid Restrictions Spark Tensions

The protests reportedly began over civic action against encroachments in parts of Tiljala and Topsia, coupled with restrictions imposed on public prayers ahead of Bakrid celebrations.

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Meanwhile, police presence has been increased in sensitive pockets of Kolkata to prevent further escalation.

Government Warns Against Misuse Of Religious Slogans

In his remarks, Adhikari also warned against attempts to inflame tensions using religious slogans or gatherings that disrupt normal life.

“Engaging in stone-pelting or vitiating the atmosphere by misusing religious slogans will not be tolerated in Bengal under any circumstances,” he said.

The developments have once again intensified political debate in West Bengal over communal tensions, policing and public order ahead of upcoming festivals.