West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches ERSS-112 With 900 Police Vehicles, Announces 11,000 Constable Appointments | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari unveils 450 four-wheelers and 450 motorcycles to strengthen the state’s police emergency response system | X - @SuvenduWB

Kolkata, October 10, 2026: In a bid to reduce police emergency response times, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched 900 new police vehicles.

The Chief Minister launched the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground by unveiling 450 four-wheelers and 450 motorcycles.

Focus on reducing response times

“Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat respond to emergencies within six to 10 minutes. Four-wheelers and four motorcycles will be given to each police station by the state government by next one year. The cabinet has also approved recruitment of 1,500 drivers and Bengal’s emergency response from the police will also go down,” said Adhikari.

Today, we officially flagged off an extensive fleet of dedicated Emergency Response Vehicles to strengthen the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) across the state. With the rollout of the unified Emergency Helpline Number 112, Citizens can now access immediate 24x7 assistance for Police help, Fire emergencies, Medical crises and accident support under one single platform. Key highlights of this initiative:- # A dedicated fleet of 900 ERSS vehicles comprising 450 four-wheelers and 450 motorcycles is being deployed across 450 Police Stations across the State as of now, with the number set to increase later substantially. All vehicles are equipped with GPS tracking, mobile communication devices, and tablets connected directly to the Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) and Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) control rooms to reach the spot without delay. Patrol units and motorcycles have been allocated across multiple Police Commissionerates and districts. # Citizens in distress can connect instantly by dialing 112, sending an SMS, or triggering an SOS alert through the '112 India' app. We remain committed to create a safer, more responsive and Citizen-friendly Policing system for everyone across West Bengal. @KolkataPolice @WBPolice — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) October 10, 2026

Chief Minister flags police station facilities

Adhikari also criticised several police stations for lacking basic facilities and proper maintenance.

“There are several police stations which are century-old buildings. Some don’t have proper fire extinguishers. All this has to be changed,” the Chief Minister further mentioned.

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Recruitment plans announced

Adhikari praised police personnel for their role during the recently concluded by-elections and also mentioned that more than 11,000 constables would be appointed before Durga Puja.

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