 West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches ERSS-112 With 900 Police Vehicles, Announces 11,000 Constable Appointments | VIDEO
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HomeIndiaWest Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches ERSS-112 With 900 Police Vehicles, Announces 11,000 Constable Appointments | VIDEO

West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches ERSS-112 With 900 Police Vehicles, Announces 11,000 Constable Appointments | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launched ERSS-112 in Kolkata with 900 police vehicles, including 450 four-wheelers and 450 motorcycles, to reduce emergency response times. The state plans to provide vehicles to police stations over the next year and recruit 1,500 drivers. Adhikari also announced that more than 11,000 constables would be appointed before Durga Puja.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, October 10, 2026, 11:52 PM IST
West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Launches ERSS-112 With 900 Police Vehicles, Announces 11,000 Constable Appointments | VIDEO
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari unveils 450 four-wheelers and 450 motorcycles to strengthen the state’s police emergency response system | X - @SuvenduWB

Kolkata, October 10, 2026: In a bid to reduce police emergency response times, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched 900 new police vehicles.

The Chief Minister launched the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground by unveiling 450 four-wheelers and 450 motorcycles.

Focus on reducing response times

“Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat respond to emergencies within six to 10 minutes. Four-wheelers and four motorcycles will be given to each police station by the state government by next one year. The cabinet has also approved recruitment of 1,500 drivers and Bengal’s emergency response from the police will also go down,” said Adhikari.

Chief Minister flags police station facilities

Adhikari also criticised several police stations for lacking basic facilities and proper maintenance.

“There are several police stations which are century-old buildings. Some don’t have proper fire extinguishers. All this has to be changed,” the Chief Minister further mentioned.

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Recruitment plans announced

Adhikari praised police personnel for their role during the recently concluded by-elections and also mentioned that more than 11,000 constables would be appointed before Durga Puja.

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