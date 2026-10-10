West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Attends Mahalaya Celebrations At Eden Gardens; 12,400 New Durga Puja Committees Get Approval | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took part in Mahalaya celebrations which denoted the beginning of Durga Puja at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

12,400 New Puja Committees Approved

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari said that additional 12400 new Durga Puja committees were given permission to start their puja by the state government.

“Adhering to scriptures, traditions, heritage, and culture the commencement of Durga Puja will take place during Devi Paksha. From Sunday till Maha Sashti will inaugurate over 100 pujas in the state. This time not just the Chief Minister, other ministers, MLAs will also inaugurate several puja. This time 200 puja committees from Kolkata didn’t take financial help from the government,” said Adhikari.

CM Targets Previous TMC Government

Taking potshots at the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, Adhikari said that during the regime of this state government nobody had to move the Calcutta High Court to seek permission to do puja.

“Under the leadership of our Prime Minister we will head towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. I would appeal to the people to follow the directives given by the police to make this Durga Puja a grand success,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Notably, before entering the Eden Gardens, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari walked at the Red Road with other dignitaries.

The programme also witnessed musical extravaganza along with chhau dance, baul songs, 3000 daak beats and traditional songs by Bollywood singer Shaan, Antara Mitra and music composer Shantanu Moitra and Bengali singer Kaushiki Chakraborty.

Through drone show Goddess Durga was symbolically welcomed to the state.

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