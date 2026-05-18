West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Forms Two Retired Judge-Led Committees To Probe Institutional Corruption & Atrocities Against Women

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari | ANI

Kolkata: As promised in the manifesto, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had formed two committees led by two retired judges of the Calcutta High Court to investigate ‘institutional corruption’ and ‘atrocities against women’ in the state.

Adhikari said that both the inquiry committees will commence their work on June 1.

Justice Biswajit Basu to head institutional corruption probe; IPS Jayaraman member-secretary

The inquiry committee which is made for probing ‘institutional corruption’ will be headed by retired Justice Biswajit Basu and senior state IPS officer K Jayaraman has been appointed as the member-secretary of the commission.

The inquiry committee that will probe the ‘atrocities against women’ will be led by retired Justice Samapti Chatterjee and IPS officer Damayanti Sen, who will serve as the member secretary of this committee.

BJP had promised action against 'cut money' during election campaign

Notably, during the election campaign Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have time and again mentioned that if BJP comes to power, then they will take action against those who are involved in taking ‘cut money’.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “We have kept the promises that were made by our Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the election campaign. In the cabinet meeting we have approved the forming of two inquiry committees for probing ‘institutional corruption’ and ‘atrocities against women’.”

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