West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Felicitates Taslima Nasreen, Assures Security During Kolkata Visits | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari felicitated Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen during her return to Kolkata after 19 years | ANI

Kolkata, August 1, 2026: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday felicitated Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen in Kolkata. Adhikari also assured the author that she would receive the necessary security arrangements whenever she visits Kolkata.

Chief Minister's Assurance

“It is my duty as the Chief Minister of the state to provide you with security whenever you visit. The days of threats are over. Everyone has the right to express their freedom of speech. The return of Taslima Nasreen to Kolkata shows that under the new government of West Bengal everyone has the freedom of speech,” said Adhikari.

Kolkata, West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari felicitates exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen, who returned to Kolkata after 19 years.



(Source: BJP Media) pic.twitter.com/OL19zsoeKL — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

Nasreen On Return

Meanwhile, Taslima expressed her happiness at being able to return to the city after 19 years and pledged that her fight would continue, for which she was exiled.

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“Even Raja Rammohan Roy abolished Sati, the cruel practice where a widow burned on her husband’s funeral pyre. Pandit Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar had started the remarriage of Hindu widows. Even then, could they stop other atrocities in other religions? My fight over typical practices will continue. The dark chapter of 19 years ended today,” added the Bangladeshi author.

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