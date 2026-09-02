West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Destroys Over 2 Lakh Seized Cough Syrup Bottles With Road Roller | IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday had driven a road roller over 2 lakh seized cough syrup bottles which were illegal at North Bengal’s Balurghat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar was also present along with the Chief Minister when the ‘illegal’ cough syrup bottles were being crushed as a part of ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ drive.

Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal: Nearly two lakh bottles of banned cough syrup seized over the past three months were destroyed in Balurghat as the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign was launched in the state for the first time from South Dinajpur district. Chief Minister Shubhendu… pic.twitter.com/SOgTdJnWpd — IANS (@ians_india) September 2, 2026

Anti-drug drive in Balurghat

“My message through this drive is that we have to bring the youth out of drug addiction. A large quantity of narcotics has been seized since our government came to power from the Indo-Bangladesh border. Earlier during the previous government, there was no communication between BSF and police. Police were treated as an enemy. Now BSFs and the state police's relationship has improved along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the last four months,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also announced two major projects for South Dinajpur, the operation of Balurghat airport and the proposed medical college and hospital.

Balurghat projects announced

Expressing hope that Balurghat airport will be operational soon, Adhikari mentioned that Balurghat airport was among the four airports handed over under the UDAN scheme.

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“We are hopeful that the Bhoomi pujan of the Medical College can be done by December this year. We want both these projects to be ready before the next Lok Sabha election 2029. Once they are ready, I will not have to land at Bagdogra or Purnea as I will be able to land directly at Balurghat,” added the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Adhikari also held a review meeting where he reviewed the implementation of various social schemes for the people.