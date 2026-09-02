TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien Questioned In Billboard Removal Dispute At Banerjee's Office | ANI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday appeared before the Kolkata Police in connection with a scuffle at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office over the removal of a billboard.

After Derek’s visit to Shakespeare Sarani police station at 10 am, Banerjee’s PA Sumit Roy had also visited the same police station.

Notably, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP was summoned on Monday but had sought more time.

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Police question Derek O’Brien

“We questioned him about the incident that took place on August 27 at Banerjee’s Camac Street office. The statements of everyone present during the scuffle are being recorded for further investigation,” said a police officer.

Earlier on August 27, both Banerjee and Derek had complained that the police had entered the office ‘illegally’ without presenting any legal documents.

They even said that the TMC workers and supporters were pushed, beaten and heckled.

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MP avoids media comments

After being quizzed for several hours, Derek refused to answer anything in front of the media.