 7 Injured As Roof Of Historic Darjeeling Loco Shed Collapses After Heavy Rain | VIDEO
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HomeIndia7 Injured As Roof Of Historic Darjeeling Loco Shed Collapses After Heavy Rain | VIDEO

7 Injured As Roof Of Historic Darjeeling Loco Shed Collapses After Heavy Rain | VIDEO

At least seven people were injured after a portion of the roof of the historic Darjeeling loco shed collapsed on Wednesday following incessant rainfall. The incident is the second such damage reported at the shed since June. Workers demanded immediate renovation and safety measures, while the 16-km joy ride was cancelled. Railway officials are reviewing the situation.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, September 02, 2026, 09:31 PM IST
7 Injured As Roof Of Historic Darjeeling Loco Shed Collapses After Heavy Rain | VIDEO
7 Injured As Roof Of Historic Darjeeling Loco Shed Collapses After Heavy Rain | VIDEO | PTI

Kolkata: At least seven people on Wednesday morning got injured after a portion of the roof of the Darjeeling loco shed collapsed following incessant rain.

Notably, this is the second time that the historic shed got damaged as a portion of the same shed got damaged on June 21 due to continuous heavy rainfall.

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Workers injured in collapse

The injured workers were subsequently taken to Darjeeling District Hospital for medical attention.

The other workers demanded immediate renovation of the loco shed and the presence of safety measures to avoid further untoward incidents.

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Joy ride cancelled

The 16 km joy ride was cancelled due to the incident, and senior railway officials are taking stock of the incident.

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