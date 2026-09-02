7 Injured As Roof Of Historic Darjeeling Loco Shed Collapses After Heavy Rain | VIDEO

Kolkata: At least seven people on Wednesday morning got injured after a portion of the roof of the Darjeeling loco shed collapsed following incessant rain.
Notably, this is the second time that the historic shed got damaged as a portion of the same shed got damaged on June 21 due to continuous heavy rainfall.
Workers injured in collapse
The injured workers were subsequently taken to Darjeeling District Hospital for medical attention.
The other workers demanded immediate renovation of the loco shed and the presence of safety measures to avoid further untoward incidents.
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