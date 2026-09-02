7 Injured As Roof Of Historic Darjeeling Loco Shed Collapses After Heavy Rain | VIDEO | PTI

Kolkata: At least seven people on Wednesday morning got injured after a portion of the roof of the Darjeeling loco shed collapsed following incessant rain.

Notably, this is the second time that the historic shed got damaged as a portion of the same shed got damaged on June 21 due to continuous heavy rainfall.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Eight workers injured as a portion of the Darjeeling railway station's loco shed collapses amid heavy rain.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/mOLQXbfzuP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 2, 2026

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Workers injured in collapse

The injured workers were subsequently taken to Darjeeling District Hospital for medical attention.

The other workers demanded immediate renovation of the loco shed and the presence of safety measures to avoid further untoward incidents.

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The 16 km joy ride was cancelled due to the incident, and senior railway officials are taking stock of the incident.