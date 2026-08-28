 West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Vows To Restore 'Nationalism' At JU
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West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Vows To Restore 'Nationalism' At JU

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Ambedkar Colony in his Bhabanipur constituency and called for unity towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. Later, addressing a non-political event where 10,000 voices sang the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’, he promised to restore nationalism at Jadavpur University and curb “threat culture” on campus.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Vows To Restore 'Nationalism' At JU
West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Vows To Restore 'Nationalism' At JU | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Ambedkar Colony in his Bhabanipur constituency.

Raksha Bandhan celebrations

“Celebrations of Raksha Bandhan have been launched at four thousand locations across the state. On this occasion, let us pledge together to work towards the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by our Prime Minister. The enemies of this country have already seen the might of this country and, if needed, will again see. But we should pledge to identify our country’s enemies who are among us. This is a strong government,” said Adhikari.

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After attending Raksha Bandhan programmes, the West Bengal Chief Minister attended a non-political programme where the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ was sung by 10000 voices.

Nationalism pledge at event

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari promised to restore nationalism inside and outside the Jadavpur University (JU) campus.

“Bengal’s traditions had been destroyed in the 34-year-long Left Front era. All sorts of anti-national works are being done inside the JU campus. Trinamool Congress (TMC) supported it. But our government will not support it. We will restore nationalism. The ‘threat culture’ inside the campus should be stopped. Either they will be there or us,” added Adhikari.

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