West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Attends Jal Shakti Meet; Centre Plans ₹2,775 Crore Allocation For State In 2026-27 | X

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday had participated in a virtual meeting organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Union Ministers Patil & Somanna attend along with central, state officials

The meeting was attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister C. R. Patil, Union Minister of State V. Somanna and senior officials from both the central and state Governments.

The meeting had detailed discussions on the ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in West Bengal, drinking water supply systems, rainwater conservation, prevention of Ganga pollution, and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) projects.

Rs 2,775 crore planned for West Bengal in 2026-27

Union Minister C. R. Patil informed that an estimated allocation of Rs. 2,775 crore has been planned for West Bengal for the financial year 2026–27.

Special emphasis was given on drinking water projects in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Purulia.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari stated that the Government of West Bengal will work in close coordination with the Centre to ensure rapid progress in the fields of drinking water supply, environmental protection and sustainable water management.

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