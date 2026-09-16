 West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Assures All Help To Trace Missing Persons After Flash Floods
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West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Assures All Help To Trace Missing Persons After Flash Floods

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met families of 37 people who went missing from the state during the Nepal flash floods. He assured them of government support and said efforts were underway to trace the missing persons. The state government has set up control rooms, coordinated with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and sent a search team to Nepal.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Assures All Help To Trace Missing Persons After Flash Floods
West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Assures All Help To Trace Missing Persons After Flash Floods | X - cmowbgov

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met with the family members of those who went missing from the state in the devastating flash flood in Nepal.

CM meets affected families

Talking to the family members at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari mentioned that the state government is doing everything to trace the missing people and assured of all help and assistance to all 37 families.

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Search efforts underway

The state government had earlier set up control rooms and was in direct touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to trace the missing persons. A search team from Bengal had also visited Kathmandu to trace the people.

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