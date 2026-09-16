West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari Assures All Help To Trace Missing Persons After Flash Floods | X - cmowbgov

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met with the family members of those who went missing from the state in the devastating flash flood in Nepal.

CM meets affected families

Talking to the family members at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari mentioned that the state government is doing everything to trace the missing people and assured of all help and assistance to all 37 families.

West Bengal Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari met the family members of those missing in the flash floods in Nepal at Nabanna today.



The Hon’ble Chief Minister assured them that all-out efforts are being continued by the State Government to trace the missing persons… pic.twitter.com/Ls1NxWF72E — Chief Minister's Office, Govt. of West Bengal (@cmowbgov) September 16, 2026

Search efforts underway

The state government had earlier set up control rooms and was in direct touch with the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to trace the missing persons. A search team from Bengal had also visited Kathmandu to trace the people.