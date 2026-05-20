West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces Landmark Decision To Boost Border Fencing Along Indo-Bangladesh Frontier

Suvendu Adhikari | PTI

Kolkata: As promised in the election manifesto by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about strengthening the international borders, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday had handed over land to the BSF to strengthen the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Initially, the Chief Minister handed land which will cover a 27 km stretch and said more land would be provided wherever required to strengthen the border.

While handing the land to BSF, Adhikari said that it is a ‘first step’ in a broader exercise.

“Within two weeks after coming to power BJP has taken the first step. The earlier government refused to give land despite several appeals. Initially, land covering a 27 km stretch along the Indo-Bangladesh international boundary is being handed over. West Bengal shares a 2200 km border with Bangladesh and 1600 is already fenced. Nearly 600 km is yet to get fenced,” said Adhikari.

Slamming the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, the Chief Minister said that due to ‘vote bank’ politics the government didn’t allot land or held meetings with the BSF.

“Wherever land is required for fencing we will give the required land to the BSF. The district coordination meeting has started and will continue. A letter was sent by the central government last year mentioning handing over the infiltrators directly to the BSF, the previous government failed to implement the same but the new government has implanted the order,” further mentioned the Chief Minister.

Adhikari also mentioned that those who are not covered under CAA will be treated as ‘infiltrators’.

Earlier this day, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited North Bengal’s Siliguri to hold an administrative review meeting.

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Seeing the enthusiasm of the people, the Chief Minister had promised to visit North Bengal every month.

“All the promises made in the election manifesto will be completed within one year. Since 2009, north Bengal has always supported the BJP,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that the Minister of the North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) would hold an administrative office at Uttar Kanya one day every week.

According to BJP sources, in the review meeting security and safeguard of ‘chicken neck’ was also discussed.