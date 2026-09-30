West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Announces ₹1,200 Crore For Ghatal Master Plan To Tackle Floods | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,200 crore would be allocated in the current financial year for the Ghatal Master Plan to stop the problem of flooding every monsoon.

The Chief Minister also instructed the local MLAs to expedite the work of the plan.

“We will allocate Rs 1,200 crore for the Ghatal Master Plan this financial year. The Centre will provide 50 per cent of the funds and the remaining will be spent by the state government. We will get funds from the Disaster Management Department. The work will start after Durga Puja and will be completed by June 2027,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari targets former TMC government

Adhikari also slammed the former Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over alleged ‘faulty’ policies in the education sector and also said that Bengal ranked first in child marriage during the TMC regime, competing with Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are competing with Jammu and Kashmir in child marriage. We have around 60,000 adolescent mothers, of whom 13,000 are from Murshidabad. We are in 31 position in education due to the wrong policies of the previous government,” added Adhikari.

VIDEO | West Midnapore: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) announces allocation of Rs 1,200 cr for Ghatal Master Plan to mitigate recurring floods in West Midnapore district.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/J3kAYlmXFF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2026

Tourism push for Birsingha

Attending a programme at Birsingha village at Ghatal, birthplace of legendary 19th-century social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Adhikari promised to turn that place into a prominent tourist spot.

“Our government will widen roads, create accommodation facilities, expand the library and museum to attract more tourists here. I want to make Vidyasagar’s birthplace an ideal destination not through speeches but through action,” said Adhikari.

The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 1.20 crore for solar street lights.