West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari And Five Ministers Take Oath, Pledge Good Governance | X @narendramodi

Kolkata: Along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, five other minister including Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Khudiram Tudu and Ashok Kirtania on Saturday tool oath from Governor RN Ravi takes in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adhikari and others express happiness over good governance

After the oath Adhikari and others expressed their happiness and mentioned that ‘good governance’ will happen in Bengal.

Following the oath taking ceremony, Adhikari visited the ancestral house of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore to take part in ‘Gurudev’s’ birth anniversary.

Your Blessings and Guidance will illuminate my path and inspire me to contribute towards Viksit Bharat by creating a Viksit Bengal 🙏 https://t.co/KGTMb6xvNQ — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) May 9, 2026

Talking to the media once again Adhikari said that he will talk less and work more.

“We will have to work. This is an auspicious day so we came to Jorasanko Thakurbari on the occasion of the 165 th birth anniversary of Tagore,” said Adhikari.

After visiting the ancestral house of Tagore, the Chief Minister had visited the ancestral house of Shyama Prasad Mookherjee under Bhabanipore constituency.

Visits Shyama Prasad Mookherjee's house in Bhabanipore

“If Shyama Prasad Mookherjee didn’t fight for the Hindus then our condition would have been like the minorities in Bangladesh. I will bring a motion of making June 20 the foundation day of Bengal and then will get it passed,” added Adhikari also stating that he will visit Kalighat temple to seek Goddess Kali’s blessings.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier had clashed with Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the foundation day of the state. Former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had declared Bengal’s statehood Day on April 15 the new year of the Bengali.

Meanwhile, parents of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari were very happy that the BJP had formed its first government in West Bengal.

“I want my son to work toward achieving justice for the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder victim and safety of women,” said Gayatri Adhikari, mother of Suvendu Adhikari.