Tamil Nadu Actor Vijay Set To Be Sworn In As CM Tomorrow, Mirroring NT Ramarao's 1983 Feat | File Pic

Chennai: C Joseph Vijay is set to make history in Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning as the first actor-turned newbie politician to be sworn in Chief Minister barely two years after floating his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), mirroring what yesteryear Telugu actor N T Ramarao did in unified Andhra Pradesh in 1983. In the past in Tamil Nadu, actors M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa has gone on to become Chief Ministers after considerable experience in politics.

Governor invites Vijay after securing support of five parties

After a week of suspense, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlkear invited the 51-year-old Vijay on Saturday evening to form the next Government after he finally managed to get the required numbers with the support of five political parties, which had fought the recent Assembly elections in the company of the DMK, the outgoing ruling party. If the Congress joins his Government, it would not only herald the first coalition Government in Tamil Nadu but also bring back the national party in enjoying a share in governance after a gap of 59 years.

The Governor appointed Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry. He directed Vijay to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before 13th May 2026.

Vijay, met the Governor for the fourth consecutive day staking claim to form the next Government in Tamil Nadu. He was accompanied by leaders of the Congress, CPI, CPI-M, VCK and IUML, to hand over a fresh letter to establish he had the support of 120 candidates elected to the Assembly, thereby erasing doubts about his capability to lead a majority Government in the 234-member House.

TVK won 108 seats; Congress offers five members for power share

While his TVK secured 108 seats making a stunning debut successfully challenging two big fronts headed by the DMK and AIADMK; the Congress, which unilaterally snapped ties with the DMK soon after the polls, offered the support of its five members, indicating it wanted to share power. The CPI, CPI-M, VCK and IUML, which each have two MLA-elects, offered “unconditional support” from outside.

The VCK had delayed the handover of the letter of support till the evening as a result of which the Governor had to cancel a scheduled flight trip to Kerala, where also he holds the gubernatorial assignment.

Read Also Tamil Nadu Hung Assembly Ends With TVK Securing Majority After Week Of Political Dramatics

AMMK's Dhinakaran alleges horse-trading

Amid allegations of horse-trading levelled by AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran earlier in the day, Vijay and his delegation of leaders had an over hour long meeting with the Governor in Lok Bhavan.

Unlike the Congress, which had snapped ties with the DMK, the other DMK allies said they decided to support the TVK to avoid Governor’s rule and fresh elections. VCK leader Thol Thirumavalvan said, “We continue to be part of the DMK alliance but are extending support to the TVK Government.”

Earlier, outgoing Chief Minister M K Stalin in a social media post said, since no party had secured a majority, he believed a stable Government must be formed instead of paving way for another election. While stating the Congress legislators left the alliance without meeting him, Stalin thanked the other allies for their commitment to fight for the rights of Tamil Nadu. He wished the schemes initiated by the DMK Government would be continued by the successor.