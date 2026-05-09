Tamil Nadu Hung Assembly Ends With TVK Securing Majority After Week Of Political Dramatics | File Pic

Chennai: It was a week of suspenseful political machinations with several subplots in Tamil Nadu, which, for the first time, was dealing with a hung Assembly following a fractured mandate in the 17th Assembly elections. Consequently, for the first time, extraordinary confusion clouded the formation of a new government after an election in the State.

TVK wins 108 seats, DMK front 73, AIADMK front 53

The week began with electors giving actor-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) 108 seats in its debut election, while the DMK-led front secured 73 seats and the AIADMK-led NDA won 53.

The break-up in the DMK front was: DMK – 59; Congress – 5; CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML – 2 each; and DMDK – 1.

As for the NDA, the numbers were: AIADMK – 47; PMK – 4; and AMMK and BJP – 1 each.

TVK opens channels with DMK allies

Just 10 short of a majority, the TVK, which framed the election as a battle between the “pure force” (as it called itself) and an “evil force” (DMK), discreetly opened channels of communication with the DMK’s allies. It got its first breakthrough when the Congress unilaterally snapped its over-two-decade-old ties with the DMK and offered support to the TVK — not just for now, but for future elections as well.

Simultaneously, the TVK also explored securing the support of the AIADMK, which, for the first time since its formation in 1972, had suffered consecutive defeats in two Assembly elections. With AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami losing ground in the western region, three prominent regional leaders — C. Ve. Shanmugam (north), Vijayabaskar (central) and S. P. Velumani (Coimbatore) — were learnt to have toyed with the idea of backing the TVK to form a government.

TVK explores AIADMK support as internal rifts emerge

To outwit them, Palaniswami did the unthinkable — he reached out to the DMK, the AIADMK’s parent party, to explore an alternative plan to form a government. At first, outgoing Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin rejected the proposal. However, on Thursday, three senior Ministers reportedly pressured Stalin to reconsider, fearing if Vijay were allowed to ascend the throne now, he would become difficult to dislodge later.

It was then that Stalin called leaders of the two Left parties and the VCK to broach the subject. He is learnt to have told them: “Your decision will be mine as well.”

Stalin consults Left parties and VCK

On Friday, the CPI and CPI(M) did what they believed was best in the circumstances — they offered unconditional outside support to the TVK. The VCK was expected to follow suit, but its leader, Thol. Thirumavalavan, faced a dilemma.

On the one hand, some in his party wanted him to seek the Deputy Chief Minister’s post and contest either Perambur or Tiruchi East, the seat to be vacated by Vijay. On the other hand, some floated the idea of making him Chief Minister of a coalition in which the AIADMK would be the dominant partner, with the DMK extending outside support. But on Saturday the VCK offered unconditional support to TVK.

VCK faces dilemma but eventually backs TVK

Amid these developments, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar thrice in four days to stake claim to form the government. During their second meeting, the Governor reportedly told him that he did not yet have the numbers.

On Friday night, Vijay is learnt to have submitted to the Governor letters of support from parties including the AMMK and one of the two IUML members. However, in a late-night drama, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran paraded his MLA-elect, Kamaraj, before the media and accused Vijay of forgery.

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AMMK leader Dhinakaran accuses TVK of forgery

“The ‘pure force’ is indulging in horse-trading,” he alleged, even as the TVK released a short video purportedly showing Kamaraj inside a car signing a document. Dhinakaran demanded an inquiry into the charges.

IUML leader Khader Moideen also denied supporting the TVK.

However, by Saturday evening, everything appeared to have fallen into place, with Vijay securing the support of all the DMK’s allies except the DMDK.

Yet, the day was not without anxiety, as several AIADMK MLA-elects gathered at Shanmugam’s residence, triggering speculation about a possible split in the party ranks. The TVK’s late evening celebrations shifted the limelight from this.