West Bengal CM meets Guv Jagdeep Dhankar, gifts him own handmade painting

Kolkata: Amidst the tussle between the state government and the Governor, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly starting from Friday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and gifted him a painting done by her.

Taking to Twitter, the Governor's office wrote, “WB Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee presented her painting to the Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan.”

It can be noted that the ruling Trinamool Congress after passing it from the cabinet is scheduled to bring several bills in the Assembly including the bill which would replace the Governor from the post of the Chancellor of all government run and aided universities.

The new bill would make the Chief Minister the new Chancellor of the varsities and the state education minister Bratya Basu the Digitor of the private universities which is presently seen by the Governor.

Meanwhile, a ruckus was seen outside the Governor House while Mamata went to visit the Governor after several protesting students who were waiting for jobs wanted to meet the Chief Minister to speak about their grievances.

“We wanted to see the Chief Minister and inform her about the problems we are facing,” said a protesting student.