'We didn't win West Bengal Assembly elections because...': Check out what BJP chief JP Nadda has to say

Kolkata: BJP national president JP Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to Bengal, on Thursday said that the saffron party would have come to power in the state in the Assembly election in 2021 but due to the rise in Covid they could not win the required seats.

“After the fourth phase of election due to the rise in Covid, BJP failed to campaign properly as done for the first four phases, for which BJP could not reach the magic number. But there are more elections to come and BJP will win,” said Nadda, giving a boost to the party workers.

According to party sources, in closed-door meetings with the party workers and leaders, Nadda has given certain instructions to the leaders ahead of the panchayat election due next year.

“All leaders should interact with common people every day from 9 am to 11 am. At least 20 member-team should be made at each booth including people of SC, ST, OBC and women. All the MLAs should visit their Assembly constituencies and at least five people with bikes should visit small places in the constituency and talk with booth workers not only of BJP but of other political parties as well. Shaktikendra and booth should be merged,” said the party sources.

The BJP sources also mentioned that Nadda will again visit the state soon.

Earlier this day, Nadda visited Belur Math and offered prayers.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP national president has been holding several important closed-door meetings with party leaders since his visit on Tuesday.

According to political analysts, such frequent visits of the BJP central leaders can boost the morale of the party workers.

Meanwhile, amidst the visit of BJP national president, Kurseong’s BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma on Thursday again demanded separate statehood of North Bengal.

According to BJP sources, Nadda had asked the party workers not to speak about division in public and instructed everyone to speak about their problems within the party.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said that BJP and Bengalis don't want division of Bengal.