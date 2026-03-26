West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s Aircraft Delayed Mid-Air Due To Thunderstorm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Pic

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s aircraft had to circle in the sky over an hour due to extreme thunderstorm conditions at the Kolkata airport.

According to airport sources, the aircraft had faced several landing difficulties due to the extreme weather conditions.

After the election campaign at Dubrajpur in Birbhum district, the Chief Minister’s flight took off from Andal airport at 3.39 pm and was scheduled to land at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport around 4 pm.

After the weather situation came under control, Mamata’s aircraft landed at Kolkata airport at around 5:19 pm.

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The airport authorities had also confirmed that due to the extreme weather situation the flight operations at the airport were temporarily suspended for approximately 20 minutes.

A dais that was set outside the airport where the Chief Minister interacts with the media, was also destroyed due to the storm.